PC gamers have won the Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam battle for Hastings

What's the best word for this? "Pwned?" "Obliterated," perhaps. Let's just go with "destroyed". PC gamers have destroyed the console based opposition to take first place and unlock the hidden fifth map in Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam. The map was won by amassing 69 million team actions. As a result PC gamers can now enjoy the lush jungles of Operation Hastings while console gamers languish far behind in their dark, grey, Operation Hastings-less world.

The victory was announced on the Battlefield: Bad Company 2 blog . The competition was launched 9 days ago, and the map unlocked for PC players yesterday, which means a staggering 8 375 000 team actions were performed every day to release the map. So far Xbox 360 gamers have performed 40 million team actions, while the Playstation 3 crowd have only managed 30 million. Congratulations to all the Bad Company veterans helping out their team mates over the last week, you've done the PC proud.