PC Gamer US digs through its archive of old games

The PC Gamer US staff recently packed up desks and moved across the office, which meant it was time to dig into some of the boxes crowding our shelves. We sorted through a treasure trove of old game discs and manuals, finding some great stuff—just about every Star Trek game on PC—and some even better stuff, like Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing 9.

What should we do with these old games? If you want us to play any of the weird gems we dug up, let us know in the comments below. But please, please don't make us install that AP History study guide. We don't want to go back to school.