PC Gamer UK June issue: Company of Heroes 2

What a scowl! There are only two ways to hone a scowl like that. A) browse the Daily Mail for 15 seconds or B) take a leadership position in the Red Army in Stalingrad during World War 2. The gentleman on our cover this month represents the latter, having just emerged angry and sweaty from the ballistic single player campaign for Company of Heroes 2. We've played it for five hours and can't wait to tell you all about it in our six page preview. We're also gifting readers codes for Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor , the standalone expansion for Company of Heroes 1 worth £10.

There's lots more inside of course. This month we've also got a first-hand account of what it's like to run a clan from our man John Strike. Rich strains his sanity as he delves even deeper into Dark Souls, we get an early peek at Amnesia: Machine for Pigs and much more besides. So much more that I'm going to give in and just put it in a nice readable list for you below. The issue is available now via the App Store , Google Play or Zinio . If you prefer your words scored onto pulp, you can subscribe to get each issue delivered to your door.

This month we...