PC Gamer Show: Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide

On today's PC Gamer Show, Evan and Tom sit down to talk about the upcoming co-op FPS Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide, or just Vermintide to its friends. We first got a look at Vermintide back in February before actually going hands-on with it last month, and while it might feel a lot like Left 4 Dead, developer Fatshark Games has made it feel like their own.

