Paradox announces Europa Universalis IV

Paradox has announced that Europa Universalis IV is in development. Our colleagues at Rock, Paper, Shotgun have a few details and screens of the grand strategy sequel -- according to them and Paradox's bullet points (below), the Late Middle Ages will return with "over 4000 historical monarchs," enhanced diplomacy, a new trade system, complete mod support, and up to 32-player multiplayer.



Make your own decisions: Nation building is completely flexible.



Use your Monarch Power: In this new system, a leader's traits will direct the ebb and flow of gameplay.



Experience history come to life: The great personalities of the past are on hand to support you as you make your mark on thousands of historical events.



Turn the world into your playground: Enjoy over 300 years of gameplay in a lush topographic map in full 3D.



Gain control of vital trade routes and make the wealth of the world flow to your coffers in the all-new trade system.



Bring out your negotiating skills in a deeper diplomatic system.



Go online and battle against your friends in a newall-new multiplayer gameplay that features hot-join, improved chat, a new matchmaking server and support for a standalone server.



Create your own history and customize your game: Europa Universalis IV gives you the chance to customize and mod practically anything your heart may desire.



The projected release date is somewhere out in Q3 2013, waiting for us to catch up. More details should come out of next week's Gamescom.