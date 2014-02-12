Papers, Please among BAFTA's 'Best Game' nominations

Other games are up for BAFTA's Best Game award too, but Papers, Please is the only PC exclusive to make the cut. The British Academy for Film and Television Arts (And Games, We Guess, But They Weren't Around When We Were Named) have today revealed the full shortlist for this year's British Academy Games Awards. Other PC recipients of a Best Game nomination include Assassin's Creed 4: Yo Ho Ho, It's a Pirate's Life for Me. There's also Grand Theft Auto V, which isn't on PC, but likely will be at some point this year. The leader of the nominations, though, is the non-PC game The Last of Us, which was listed in ten categories, and is probably a mobile game or something.

Elsewhere you'll find nominations for The Stanley Parable's narrator in Best Performance, Dota 2 in Best Multiplayer, and two whole Firaxis games in Best Strategy.

Also, I should drop in a disclaimer: I know, and used to work with, Tom "Used To Work For PC Gamer But Now Has A BAFTA Nominated Game" Francis, who, as that nickname I just made up suggests, now has a BAFTA nominated game for Gunpoint in the British Game and Debut Game categories. That doesn't really impact upon my ability to copy in the nominations list, but, should I start writing an impassioned plea for BAFTA to give Tom the award, you should probably be aware of the connection.

Here are the full awards. Join me in a game of "Spot What's On PC"!

Action & Adventure

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

Jean Guesdon, Ashraf Ismail, Mustapha Mahrach

Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

BADLAND

Johannes Vuorinen, Juhana Myllys

Frogmind/Frogmind

Grand Theft Auto V

Development Team

Rockstar North/Rockstar Games

The Last of Us

Development Team

Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Jon Burton, Arthur Parsons, Phillip Ring

TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Tomb Raider

Development Team

Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix

Artistic Achievement

Beyond: Two Souls

John Rostron, David Cage, Guillaume De Fondaumiere

Quantic Dreams/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

BioShock Infinite

Scott Sinclair, Shawn Robertson, Stephen Alexander

Irrational Games/2K Games

DEVICE 6

Development Team

Simogo/Simogo

The Last of Us

Development Team

Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Yoshiyuki Momose

Level 5/Namco Bandai Games

Tearaway

Development Team

Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

Audio Achievement

Battlefield 4

Development Team

DICE/Electronic Arts

BioShock Infinite

Patrick Balthrop, Scott Haraldsen, James Bonney

Irrational Games/2K Games

DEVICE 6

Development Team

Simogo/Simogo

Grand Theft Auto V

Ivan Pavlovich, Craig Conner

Rockstar North/Rockstar Games

The Last of Us

Development Team

Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment

Tomb Raider

Development Team

Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix

Best Game

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

Martin Schelling, Jean Guesdon, Ashraf Ismail

Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Grand Theft Auto V

Development Team

Rockstar North/Rockstar Games

The Last of Us

Development Team

Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment

Papers, Please

Lucas Pope

Lucas Pope/3909 LLC

Super Mario 3D World

Development Team

Nintendo/Nintendo

Tearaway

Development Team

Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

British Game

DmC Devil May Cry

Development Team

Ninja Theory/Capcom

Grand Theft Auto V

Development Team

Rockstar North/Rockstar Games

Gunpoint

Tom Francis, John Roberts, Ryan Ike

Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Jon Burton, Arthur Parsons, Phillip Ring

TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The Room Two

Development Team

Fireproof Games/Fireproof Games

Tearaway

Development Team

Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

Debut Game

BADLAND

Johannes Vuorinen, Juhana Myllys

Frogmind/Frogmind

Castles in the Sky

Jack de Quidt, Dan Pearce

The Tall Trees/The Tall Trees

Gone Home

Development Team

The Fullbright Company/The Fullbright Company

Gunpoint

Tom Francis, John Roberts, Ryan Ike

Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments

Remember Me

Jean-Maxime Moris, Hervé Bonin, Oskar Guilbert

Dontnod Entertainment/Capcom

The Stanley Parable

Development Team

Galactic Cafe/Galactic Cafe

Family

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Development Team

Nintendo/Nintendo

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Development Team

Starbreeze Studios/505 Games

Rayman Legends

Michel Ancel, Christophe Heral, Jean-Christophe Alessandri

Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft

Skylanders Swap Force

Development Team

Toys for Bob/Activision

Super Mario 3D World

Development Team

Nintendo/Nintendo

Tearaway

Development Team

Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

Game Design

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

Ashraf Ismail, Eric Baptizat, Jean-Sebastian Decant

Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Grand Theft Auto V

Development Team

Rockstar North/Rockstar Games

The Last of Us

Development Team

Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment

Papers, Please

Lucas Pope

Lucas Pope/3909 LLC

Tearaway

Development Team

Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

Tomb Raider

Development Team

Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix

Game Innovation

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Development Team

Starbreeze Studios/505 Games

Grand Theft Auto V

Development Team

Rockstar North/Rockstar Games

Papers, Please

Lucas Pope

Lucas Pope/3909 LLC

The Stanley Parable

Development Team

Galactic Cafe/Galactic Cafe

Tearaway

Development Team

Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

Year Walk

Development Team

Simogo/Simogo

Mobile & Handheld

BADLAND

Johannes Vuorinen, Juhana Myllys

Frogmind/Frogmind

DEVICE 6

Development Team

Simogo/Simogo

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Development Team

PopCap Games/Electronic Arts

Ridiculous Fishing

Development Team

Vlambeer/Vlambeer

The Room Two

Development Team

Fireproof Games/Fireproof Games

Tearaway

Development Team

Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

Multiplayer

Battlefield 4

Development Team

DICE/Electronic Arts

DOTA 2

Development Team

Valve/Valve

Grand Theft Auto V

Development Team

Rockstar North/Rockstar Games

The Last of Us

Development Team

Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment

Super Mario 3D World

Development Team

Nintendo/Nintendo

World of Tanks

Development Team

Wargaming.net LLP/Wargaming.net LLP

Music

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

Brian Tyler, Also Sampaio

Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Beyond: Two Souls

Lorne Balfe

Quantic Dreams/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

BioShock Infinite

James Bonney, Garry Schyman

Irrational Games/2K Games

The Last of Us

Gustavo Santaolalla

Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment

Super Mario 3D World

Koji Kondo, Mahito Yokota

Nintendo/Nintendo

Tearaway

Kenneth CM Young, Brian D'Oliveira

Media Molecule/Sony Computer Entertainment Europe

Performer

Ashley Johnson (Ellie) - The Last of Us

Courtnee Draper (Elizabeth) - BioShock Infinite

Ellen Page (Jodie) - Beyond: Two Souls

Kevan Brighting (The Narrator) - The Stanley Parable

Steven Ogg (Trevor Phillips) - Grand Theft Auto V

Troy Baker (Joel) - The Last of Us

Sport

F1 2013

Development Team

Codemasters/Codemasters

FIFA 14

Development Team

EA Canada/Electronic Arts

Football Manager 2014

Development Team

Sports Interactive/SEGA

Forza Motorsport 5

Development Team

Turn 10/Microsoft Studios

GRID 2

Development Team

Codemasters/Codemasters

NBA 2K14

Development Team

Visual Concepts/2K Games

Story

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Development Team

Starbreeze Studios/505 Games

Gone Home

Development Team

The Fullbright Company/The Fullbright Company

Grand Theft Auto V

Dan Houser, Rupert Humphries

Rockstar North/Rockstar Games

The Last of Us

Bruce Straley, Neil Druckmann

Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Akihiro Hino

Level 5/ Namco Bandai Games

The Stanley Parable

Development Team

Galactic Cafe/ Galactic Cafe

Strategy & Simulation

Civilization V: Brave New World

Development Team

Firaxis Games/2k Games

Democracy 3

Cliff Harris

Positech Games/Positech Games

Forza Motorsport 5

Development Team

Turn 10/Microsoft Studios

Papers, Please

Lucas Pope

Lucas Pope/3909 LLC

Surgeon Simulator 2013

Development Team

Bossa Studios/Bossa Studios

XCOM: Enemy Within

Development Team

Firaxis Games/2K Games

BAFTA Ones to Watch Award in association with Dare to Be Digital

Project Heera: Diamond Heist

Chinchkar Tanmay Subhash, Shastry Neeraj Pramod, Dhongde Shashank Sunil, Dave Dhruv

Prakashchandra, Shriram Srinivasan

(Mazhlele)

Size DOES Matter

Mattis Delerud, Silje Dahl, Lars Andersen, Trond Fasteraune, Nick La Rooy

(Team DOS)

The Unknown

Chenying Wan, Qiwei Feng, Luyue Zhang, Zhaoxuan Li, Neil Cullen

(iKnow)