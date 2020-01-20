Popular

Panzer Corps 2 continues the classic wargame series in March

Return to the newly 3D frontline.

Panzer Corps 2 will soon be wheeling out the tanks as the world once again descends into war. Slitherine and Flashback's follow-up to the 2011 remake of Panzer General is another hardcore operational wargame, and you'll be able to start playing in March. 

Publisher Slitherine announced the March 19 release date with a new cinematic trailer, and while it's not exactly representative of the maps or turn-based battles, Panzer Corps 2 does look a lot more handsome than its predecessors and, frankly, most wargames. 

It's not a genre known for its looks, but this time Flashback's employing Unreal Engine 4 and 3D graphics and bears more of a resemblance to modern Civs than grognardy wargames. It's a big improvement. 

Jon Bolding took it for a spin recently, where he confessed his love for Panzer Corps 2's undo button

"No amount of do-overs can make up for bad strategy, but mistakes get made—sometimes five moves ago—and the developers of Panzer Corps 2 understand that," he said. "This isn't a matter of letting me undo bad strategy, or making the game easier, it's a matter of respecting the player's time. Penalizing a player for honest mistakes in a turn-based game is bad design when scenarios are designed to take an hour or more. Panzer Corps 2 understands that."

I'm also very much for undo buttons. Seeing a brilliant plan undone by an errant click or a single stupid mistake isn't a learning experience; it just sucks. Games like Panzer Corps are daunting enough as it is, but if you're not a fan of the do-over option, you can just ignore it. Wargames could do with a bit more optional accessibility. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
