Overwatch's offense heroes are purrfect as cats

Have you ever been playing Overwatch and thought "this game needs more cats?" Well, you're in luck. 3D animator Dillon Gu has recreated the highlight intro videos of all of Overwatch's offense heroes as if they were cats.

If you aren't sold on that concept alone, then perhaps your frozen, shriveled heart will be melted by the adorable cat-ification of the heroes' names and accessories. Tracer is Chaser, inexplicably overweight and wielding rolls of toilet paper. Reaper, obviously, is Reapurr, with fish skeletons for guns. Pharah as Furrah is a personal favorite, raining yarn balls from above, as is Whisker: 76's fish rocket.

Created using Blender 3D, the animations are the first in a series called KatsuWatch, which Gu plans to continue with the rest of Overwatch's roster. Maybe these heroes will stay on the payload if it's covered in catnip.