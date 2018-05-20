Overwatch's upcoming Deathmatch map, Petra, has a breakable floor and a lethal pit

Blizzard has published a new video teasing Overwatch's upcoming Deathmatch map, Petra.

With a significant Indiana-Jones-esque vibe, the new trailer gives a brief peek at the latest location which boasts caves, bridges, and multiple levels, as well as a breakable floor that drops away and sends players plummeting into a "lethal pit".

Here, check it out for yourself:

"A group of archaeologists have begun an excavation and preservation project among the ruins of Petra, a new Deathmatch map that puts all heroes on their own, facing off against one another until one hero scores enough eliminations to win the match," states the video teaser's description .

"Take in Petra’s majestic views, from high vistas to twisting passageways and deep caverns. Travel along deadly cliffs, but be careful to not fall off! A dilapidated bridge stretches across the map, and the ground underneath it can crumble away to reveal a lethal pit. Hopping on a green jump pad will boost you up to Petra’s higher levels and unlock new strategic possibilities for you. . ."