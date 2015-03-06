Overwatch: new heroes and map revealed

Blizzard have revealed a couple of new characters for their upcoming PvP arena shooter, Overwatch.

McCree is the “ultimate futuristic gunslinger” with a robotic arm who can fan-fire his revolver for blitz fire, flashbang foes and slowly take aim to wipe out groups of enemies in a chain shot.

Zarya has an enormous plasma cannon that can fire beams, grenades and a gravity vortex that sucks players into an exposed clump.

There's a new payload map, too, called Watchpoint Gibraltar. As the attackers escort the payload to the victory pad at the end of the route, they'll pass some story locations, like the lab of Winston the ape. While there's no single player campaign, Blizzard will be enlisting their cinematics team to help build story around Overwatch's battlefields.

Evan's played with the new characters, and pen some hands-on impressions for you soon. Meanwhile, you can read our in-depth impressions of the game from Blizzcon last year. Here are a couple of new videos showing off Zarya and McCreed's abilities, and you'll find screenshots of the two new characters and the two new characters at the top of the post.