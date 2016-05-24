Popular

Overwatch Loot Box pricing revealed

Actually qualifies for 'micro' transaction status.

Overwatch is live and Blizzard has revealed the prices for Loot Boxes—random assortments of skins, stencils and hero icons.

  • 2 Loot Boxes: $1.99/£1.59
  • 5 Loot Boxes: $4.99/£3.99
  • 11 Loot Boxes: $9.99/£7.99
  • 24 Loot Boxes: $19.99/£15.99
  • 50 Loot Boxes: $39.99/£31.99

Inoffensive as microtransactions go, I reckon. You can earn loot boxes just by stabbing, shooting and healing fellow players, and it's hard to imagine a snazzy loot box stencil giving anyone the edge in battle. I played for about 45 minutes this morning and earned two, which is a good hourly rate by all accounts.

If you're a sucker for haute couture, you can get your loot boxes direct from the Battle.net shop. Don't forget to update your graphics drivers too.

