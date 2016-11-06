Popular

Overwatch interview: the death of hero stacking and the Sombra ARG outstaying its welcome

Sombra is finally here, and after some playtime with her I've already developed a love/hate relationship with her kit. But she's not the only new thing that was announced for Overwatch at BlizzCon this weekend. Quick Play is losing hero stacking, a new Arcade Mode will bring 3v3 and 1v1 'Mystery Duel' matches, and more maps are also on the way. 

Earlier today I sat down with the assistant game director Aaron Keller and senior game designer Jeremy Craig to talk about those new features and more—including the Sombra ARG, which Blizzard knows might have gone just a bit too long.

