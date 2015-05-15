Overwatch footage shows Mercy

Earlier this week, Blizzard released footage of Overwatch's robo-monk Zenyatta. Now it's the turn of the wing-wearing, halo-headed Mercy. A new video shows a complete round from the perspective of the high-mobility medic as she speeds about the battlefield, performing triage, boosting attack power and occasionally bringing the dead back to life.

Yes, many of the Mercy's basic principles are similar to TF2's Medic. Rather than a single-purpose healing gun, though, Mercy's beam can also boost an ally's attack power. In addition, her wings allow her to dart between ally players—a nice touch given how important mobility and positioning are when playing a healer.

Overwatch's beta is expected to begin this autumn. You can sign up to be a part of it right now.