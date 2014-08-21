Overkill's The Walking Dead is a co-op first person shooter set in the comic series' universe

PayDay 2 studio Overkill has revealed a few morsels of information regarding its forthcoming take on The Walking Dead series . During a Reddit AMA , producer Almir Listo addressed some questions regarding the project, which will be the third The Walking Dead video game adaptation in as many years, joining Telltale's serialised adventure drama and Activision's FPS stinker.

On the topic of what it will be, Listo confirmed what many of us have suspected: it's built on the foundation established by the PayDay series.

"Here's our elevator pitch to you," Listo wrote, "Overkill's The Walking Dead is a co-op first person shooter with elements of action, role-playing, survival horror and stealth, that invites players to explore the hugely popular The Walking Dead universe, where they will play the role of survivors fending for themselves in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by flesh-eating walkers.

"In 2016 Washington will fall - what will you do?"

As for the setting of The Walking Dead, Listo confirms that the game will be set in the same universe as the comics, but will feature brand new characters. "We're working with Robert [Kirkman] himself. Seeing as he writes the comics, it's only natural that we'll focus on that. Personally, I love the focus on horror in the comics. We'll focus on new characters and new storylines, same universe."

Listo also addressed the topic of Storm , a co-op science fiction first-person shooter previously described as "PayDay in space". Is it still happening? Will development on The Walking Dead affect its progress?

"Storm is still on our road map," he replied. "More information will come when it's available."