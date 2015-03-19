Ori and the Blind Forest 4K screenshot gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions.

Ori and the Blind Forest is a stunningly beautiful 2D game, and one that just happens to natively support 4K resolutions. I jumped in and enabled debug mode to capture some screenshots of the game with the HUD disabled.

Remember to click the "expand" icon on each image above to view it at full 3840x2160 resolution, if you'd like to download a particular screenshot to use as a wallpaper. Or to simply drool over.