Operation Supply Drop raises over $24,000 to get games to soldiers

Operation Supply Drop, an organization that puts games and gaming hardware in the hands of soldiers deployed to combat zones as well as those receiving care in military hospitals, announced today that it has raised $24,736 so far as a part of its "Pixel Fireworks" fundraising drive - more than double its original fundraising goal. The drive, which you can still support through July 7, has already been backed by the likes of Epic, Ubisoft, and Wizards of the Coast.

OSD is also working with the AbleGamers Foundation on this drive, an organization dedicated to increasing the accessibility of videogames for gamers with disabilities (it recently delivered customized Xbox controllers to wounded soldiers at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center). One of the six gaming care packages being assembled by Operation Supply Drop is going out to the Walter Reed military hospital as well, where many soldiers being treated for combat-related injuries. Other packages will be reaching various active units in Afghanistan.

"We're especially excited to be working with AbleGamers Charity," said OSD founder Captain Stephen "Shanghai Six" Machuga. "As the US shifts from combat operations to peacetime, it gets easy for people to forget about the men and women who served; AbleGamers Charity will be a huge ally in making sure that Operation Supply Drop is able to support them as they recover from injuries they received in combat."

You can support OSD throughout the year with donations of money, games, hardware, and even by shopping on Amazon via its affiliate link on the official Operation Supply Drop site . And because OSD is an officially recognized 501c3 charity, all donations are completely and utterly tax-deductible and instantly increase the net quotient of awesome in the world.

Captain "Shanghai Six" Machuga also runs the gaming website Front Towards Gamer , where you can catch his interview PC Gamer's Logan Decker .