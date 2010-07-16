Onslaught is not confirmed for PC

Last week, we announced that Battlefield: Bad Company 2's Onslaught mode was coming to PC, just like it had to the consoles. This took DICE's community manager by surprise - it was the first he'd heard of it.

This was all down to a miscommunication from EA UK PR, who kindly offered us a graphics card to celebrate the news - and you can still win that , by the way.

Getting our facts right is important to us, which is why we pulled the original article and changed the wording on the competition post . We're sorry for any confusion.

Here is a video of a kitten.

I know, kitten. I was just as adorably surprised as you were.