Onlive nukes its paid subscription plans

Before today, OnLive—a cloud-based game-streaming service—required a monthly subscription fee before you could even think about buying any games. Steve Perlman, OnLive's CEO, has actively sought ways to avoid a paid monthly plan, including waiving this year's annual subscription dues for early adopters. But now, Perlman's confirmed it: the service itself is free-to-access from now until eternity, so you can explore and prod all its features—such as spectating live gameplay footage or trying out new demos—without forking over personal credit card info (much like Steam and other digital distribution platforms).

Naturally, you'll still have to pay for OnLive games to play the full versions, but you can check out the trial program here to give the service a whirl risk-free.