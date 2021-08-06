Olympic gold medalist gets welcomed home with Russian version of 'Toss a Coin to your Witcher'

Russian Olympic sports shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina was a recent hit on social media in part due to her cool stance, but the gamers™ took a particular interest in the 24 year-old due to her wearing Witcher-themed shooting frames and a Witcher medallion , something she also did when she won Olympic silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Now, people in Batsarashkina's home of Omsk have taken notice, too—the above video, which translates to "A touching meeting of Vitalina Batsarashkina in Omsk" shows the gold medallist arriving home to a very enthusiastic rendition of 'Toss a Coin to your Witcher', the song bard Jaskier sings during his first meeting with Geralt in the Netflix TV series. There's even a choir.

This version is definitely a lot more... forceful than the original, but it's a fitting welcome for someone bringing back no less than two gold medals and one silver medal. Batsarashkina was definitely into it—whenever the video shows her, you can see her singing along. I mean, how could you not, it's 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher'. The choir is singing the Russian version of course, as the show is dubbed there. If you want to hear the Russian 'Toss a Coin' from the show, here's a video for you. You'll be singing along in no time. Чеканной монетой,Чеканной монетой, ohoho...