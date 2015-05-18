Old friends return in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launch trailer

Riddle me this, Geralt: When is a Witcher 3 launch trailer not a launch trailer? When it's a "launch cinematic," apparently, because the real launch trailer is here today.

I actually prefer the more personal tone of the cinematic, but this trailer does a thorough job of setting up Geralt's relationship with Yennefer and Ciri, two characters who feature prominently in the Witcher lore but haven't yet appeared in the games.

It's nice to see some other familiar faces turn up too, including Dandelion (I think that's him, anyway), Zoltan, Triss, and—surprise!—Roche. Could this be a sign that the Roche path in The Witcher 2 will be taken as canon? Alas, poor Iorveth! I knew him, Yarpen. (And I hope he's in the game, too.)

We'll find out soon enough. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be out in just a few hours. (Which I'm pretty sure also means there shouldn't be any more launch videos, but don't bet the Witcherlings college fund it.) Our reviewer has been playing the game over the weekend and we'll have the verdict up in a few days.