Official Steam app comes to Windows Phone at last

Authentication for all.

Windows Phone has at last got its official Steam app. "Hold the press," you say. "That'll be big news for all four people with a Windows phone, but why are we talking about apps?" Well, this "initial, limited functionality, release" plugs a substantial gap in Valve's campaign to get everybody using Steam Guard two-factor authentication.

Last year, Valve introduced 'trade holds' to slow down the spate of virtual item theft. Traders using Steam Guard to verify their identity bypass the 15-day hold. Until now, however, there was no mobile authenticator for Windows Phone users, making trading a right hassle.

You can download the new app here.

