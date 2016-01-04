Oculus Rift pre-orders begin January 6

The promise of a finished Oculus Rift will be available for purchase at 8AM PST on Wednesday, January 6. That's when pre-orders for the consumer version begin. That's also when "everything you need to know to order your Rift" will be revealed, which presumably includes the small matter of the price. The recommended hardware specs were revealed back in May.

At 6PM on the day, Rift CEO Palmer Luckey will take to Reddit for an AMA to resolve any lingering questions (and, I'll wager, to explain why the Oculus site crashed).

As I've reported before, all headsets will be bundled with EVE Valkyrie and foxy platformer Lucky's Tale, which Wes described as being a defining use of the new technology.

Update: Palmer Luckey has added some details to this story on Twitter, saying that there's no chance of the headsets "selling out," but that pre-ordering a Rift reserves you a spot for a Touch controller pre-order. Luckey also refers to the Rift price as "subsidized."