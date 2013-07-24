Oculus Rift creators hosting three-week VR game jam, with big money prizes on offer

The Oculus Rift has already been modded into every game ever in the history of everything, but the company behind it will soon be offering an incentive to make virtual reality games from scratch - or 10,000 incentives, to be precise. Oculus VR and IndieCade's 'VR Jam' will run for three weeks from the 2nd to the 25th of August, and there's a cool $10,000 awaiting each of the eventual top winners. Anyone can enter - well, anyone with a $300 Oculus devkit knocking about.

Entries will be judged on "innovation and virtual reality design"; the finalists will be announced September 13th, and the winners on the 19th, before the games are shown off at IndieCade in LA at the start of October. There's a $50,000 pot in play here, so even if you don't win first place you still stand a chance of coming home with some decent money, some free promotion, and "a limited edition Oculus + IndieCade VR Jam 2013 t-shirt".

To register, head here . Best of luck!

Thanks, Eurogamer !