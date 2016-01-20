Popular

Obsidian's Fenstermaker: "I'm always up for working on a Fallout"

Fallout New Vegas

I was a little down on Fallout 4, not because it's a bad game but because it's not a roleplay game anymore, at least, not if you want to roleplay anyone other than sarcastic guy, wide-eyed softy or unprovoked dickhead. Obsidian's Fallout: New Vegas beefed up Fallout 3's weaker RPG systems to the delight of many, and designer Eric Fenstermaker has revealed that the team would like to do it all again.

Obviously it's all so many happy thoughts unless Bethesda approaches Obsidian with a juicy licence deal, but where do you think Obsidian could take the series? New London? New New York?

