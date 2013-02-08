Obsidian pitching Star Wars RPG set between episodes III and IV

“I would say it's within the top three pitches we've ever come up with,” Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart told RPS , describing Obsidian's pitch for a new Star Wars game set between the end of the recent trilogy and the start of A New Hope.

"We think that timeframe is super interesting," he added. "It's the fall of the Republic, the extermination of the Jedi, it's Obi-Wan going off and making sure Luke is OK. You have the Sith, but you have the extermination of all Force users except for very, very few. So it was an interesting time to set a game, and you know, Chris Avellone came up with a really cool story.”

Urquhart described how Obsidian condensed their ideas into a pithy eight page pitch and almost lured Lucasarts in. "We sold it off to LucasArts and got a call back later that day. They were like, 'This seems really cool. We want to talk to you guys, like, tomorrow about it.'”

But it's Disney's decision to make these days. "We haven't [talked with Disney yet]. We're kind of waiting for the smoke to clear. But that's one of my next big things to do. To kind of go over there and [get the ball rolling again].”

A lot happens between films three and four. The Jedi fled Sith kill squads, the Empire strengthened their grip on the Galaxy, and Luke Skywalker learned how to walk and talk without pooing and vomiting indiscriminately. I wonder which aspects of that era Obsidian will focus on?