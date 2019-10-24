Nvidia rumored to add Reshade filters to GeForce Experience next week

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Next week is shaping up to be a busy one for Nvidia, according to various leaks and rumors making the rounds. That's when Nvidia will supposedly launch a new GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card, though on the software side, a fresh rumor also points to the company integrating support for Reshade filters into GeForce Experience.

Reshade is a popular modding tool used to dress up games with post processing effects. It has the potential to dramatically improve how a game looks, sometimes by adding visual features the developer may have left out, such as SMAA antialiasing and screen space ambient occlusion. As its name implies, it effectively re-shades a game.

According to Videocardz, Nvidia will allow users to "tap into hundreds of filters" through this integration. It's not clear if users will also be able to manually import filters, only that this will be supported through GeForce Experience using Nvidia's Freestyle and Ansel technologies.

One interesting twist to this is some users have previously claimed they were banned in certain games for using Reshade. Assuming Nvidia does end up adding support, this leads me to believe it probably will not support manually importing filters, but we'll have to wait and see.