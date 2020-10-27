Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 GPUs may be leaking into Comet Lake laptops

We're eagerly awaiting the new RTX 30-series on mobile, based on the same Ampere architecture now found on desktop. According to a leak on website GiggleHD ( Videocardz ) , we can expect at least a mobile version of the GeForce RTX 3070 & RTX 3080 Mobile in Max-Q form, as well as a standard RTX 3060 coming in as well, whatever that may look like.

(Image credit: GiggleHD)

According to a user on GiggleHD, the above table is apparently "a sheet given by a manufacturer to pre-order before the RTX 30-equipped notebook was released."



There's no sign of non Max-Q variants for the top-end RTX 30-series SKUs, here. However, the (as yet unannounced) lower-end GeForce RTX 3060 looks like it'll have a full-fat variant for mobile.

If true, this would allude to the existence of an RTX 3060 on desktop too, but I suppose that's a given in time.

Max-Q GPUs are designed specifically to fit into stricter power envelopes, and are built to accommodate thin-and-light laptop designs. Non Max-Q variants are usually a little beefier, although will not always match their desktop counterparts.

These laptops are all listed with 10th Gen Comet Lake-H processors, although that doesn't necessarily mean we'll see only 10th Gen chips paired up with these mobile 30-series chips. Intel and AMD are both sure to release new mobile chips soon enough, and we're hoping for a veritable feast of high-performance gaming laptops down the line.

These are still all rumours at this point, with no word from Nvidia on the matter yet. It could even be as late as January 11, 2021, at CES 2021 perhaps, before we have confirmation of the new mobile GPUs. Keep an eye out for updates, and, as always, take any leaks with a pinch of salt.