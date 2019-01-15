Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics cards are now on sale, starting at $349

After months of speculation and rumors, Nvidia officially announced the RTX 2060 graphics card earlier this month at CES. It's equipped with 6GB of GDDR6 memory and 240 Tensor Cores, and Nvidia said the first models would go on sale January 15th. Sure enough, you can now buy the Founders Edition model for $349, or various custom cards in the realm of $350 to $420.

The Founders Edition is available now from Nvidia's website, with a base clock of 1365 MHz and a boost clock of 1680 MHz. It's equipped with dual-axial 13-blade fans, and a "next-gen 6-phase power supply for maximum overclocking." The card costs $349.00, and comes with your choice of either Battlefield V or Anthem.

Several custom cards also went on sale today. The cheapest are MSI's Ventus 6G OC, Zotac's Twin-Fan Gaming card, Gigabyte's single-fan mini model, and EVGA's Black Gaming card—all of which share the Founder Edition's price of $350. Those cards appear to have identical clock speeds to the FE card, except the MSI Ventus, which has a boost clock of 1710 MHz.

A few custom cards are higher than $350, including the triple-fan Gigabyte model for $380 and the ASUS ROG Strix version for $420. You could buy a GTX 1080 a few months ago for roughly the same price.

The ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2060

You can see all of Newegg's RTX 2060 cards here. B&H Photo also has a few models, but they're still marked as pre-order. If you missed it, be sure to check out our RTX 2060 review.

