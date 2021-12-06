Nvidia RTX 2060 12GB upgrade cards not getting Founders Editions

Thanks to the current market desperation, we were talking about Nvidia’s 12GB upgrades of cards like the RTX 2060 since long before they were officially announced. It feels like an odd choice for the company to still be releasing Turing architecture cards, but with everyone scrambling to get whatever they can in the shortage, these were looking like a ray of light.

The Nvidia RTX 2060 12GB upgrade was set to be a great budget gaming card that you might actually be able to find on shelves. The boost in VRAM from 6GB to 12GB would make the RTX 2060 in a position to actually compete against the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6700 cards, and hopefully avoid too much interest from miners, jacking up the price. It was going to be a great choice on a budget, but that’s looking less likely.

Despite getting a good look at the specs for Nvidia’s RTX 2060 12GB Founders Edition card just a few days ago, it turns out it probably doesn’t exist. According to TechPowerUp (via Videocardz) Nvidia has since removed the listing from the specs page. A statement said it was placed there in error, and only custom designs by partners are going to be available.

This means we aren’t going to see a nice budget Founders Edition of this card to help set the pace for pricing. Board partners will set their own prices, and given they already have higher margins, they're going to be more expensive. This will only be more so depending on the configurations and other choices included in the boards.

We haven’t seen any partner designs of the 2060 12GB boards yet, so hopefully one kind partner will still give us a sweet budget deal. Though without it coming straight from Nvidia, we aren’t expecting quite the tasty low price offerings we were hoping for.