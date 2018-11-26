The best Nvidia Cyber Monday deals 2018

As the maker of some of the best graphics cards on the market, the stakes are high for Nvidia this Cyber Monday shopping season. Not only did we anticipate Team Green to discount its last-generation Pascal GPUs, but now that the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti cards have been out for a few months now, it isn’t too far fetched to expect those to go on sale as well.

But to say Nvidia surprised us with its official master list of savings this month would be an understatement. In addition to the obvious graphics card rollbacks, we’re seeing deals on full-fledged desktops and laptops in addition to G-Sync monitors. So while you won’t see an RTX 2080 Ti for much lower than MSRP this early, there are some steep price drops worth writing home about, such as Gigabyte’s overclocked GeForce RTX 2080 for $150 off , making it even cheaper than Nvidia’s own Founders Edition card.

A bunch of Nvidia's deals are now live, including a 2070 for $95 off. No matter when and what you’re interested in upgrading, you can be sure to find something that catches your eye right here on this page. Whether you’re ready for real-time ray tracing or just a slimmed down Max-Q laptop, we’ve rounded up the most compelling bargains Nvidia has to offer. Deals aren’t forever, though, so take advantage while you still can.

Nvidia Cyber Monday 2018 deals

UK Cyber Monday sales

Expired deals

No longer available for purchase, these deals are now expired. Don't worry, though: they could return at a later date. Here we've listed them for reference, so that you're aware of what you might have missed out on.