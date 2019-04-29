Now you can run Mortal Kombat 11 at 60 frames-per-second, even during fatalities

Modder Endri Lauson has found a way to get Mortal Kombat 11 running in ultrawide resolutions and at 60 frames-per-second. Normally you'd be dropped to 30fps in menus, during close-up animations like fatalities and fatal blows, and for the entirety of Krypt mode. But with Lauson's mod installed, just press F11 and the cap will jump up to 60fps. Press F10 if you're playing on an ultrawide monitor to get rid of those pesky black bars down the side of the screen.

Lauson does warn that "The Krypt is incredibly unoptimized and not even my beast PC can handle it at 60fps," but suggests that even if it won't hit the cap it's still going to look better.

You can download FpsCapRemover here.