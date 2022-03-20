No one is safe from Destiny copyright strikes, not even Bungie

Audio player loading…

Like any live service game or MMO, a huge part of Destiny's footprint and staying power derives from the content creator ecosystem surrounding it. Unfortunately, in recent days many Destiny content creators, including high-profile ones like MyNameIsByf and Aztecross, have received copyright strikes on their Destiny-related videos.

There's been no change in the content of these videos to warrant such a shift, and the aggressive and totalizing nature of the crackdown flies in the face of Bungie's own intellectual property policy. The community of fans making their living in and around Destiny is effectively free advertising for the game, after all.

In a bizarre twist, the strikes also seem to be affecting Bungie's own Destiny 2 content on YouTube as well. Bungie has confirmed neither it nor its partners are behind the DMCA takedowns. Bungie is investigating the issue, and we'll update this story once we know more.

We’re aware of a series of copyright takedowns on YouTube and we're actively investigating. This includes content on our own Bungie channels. These actions are NOT being taken at the request of Bungie or our partners. Please standby for future updates. https://t.co/xPY1EzkgThMarch 20, 2022 See more

The fact these aggressive copyright strikes are affecting Bungie's own videos certainly adds a bit of absurd humor to the proceedings, but the content creators who focus on Destiny effectively can't make their living under current conditions. Similar to Twitch's harassment issues or OnlyFans' payment processing fiasco, this wave of DMCA takedowns against creators on YouTube is a reminder how easily the people who create digital content can have their careers upended by the vagaries of the platforms they upload to.