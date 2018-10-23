Popular

No Man's Sky teases The Abyss, a spooky update coming next week

In procedurally generated space, no one can hear you scream.

No Man's Sky can, at times, be a bit spooky. Some planets are truly otherworldly with atmospheric weather and flora that , others are dismal and monochromatic and drenched with a feeling of dread. Plus, there's the occasional biological horror. So it makes sense that Hello Games might try to amp up the scares, especially since Halloween is approaching.

Hence the next No Man's Sky update. It's called The Abyss, Hello Games announced, and it's landing next week, free for all players.

"Whilst most of the team have been busy on weekly updates, a handful have been working on something else, our first titled update since NEXT," the post reads.

"A new free update is releasing next week for all players. We’ve called it The Abyss, because it focuses on some of the eerier elements of No Man’s Sky, in keeping with the theme of this season."

There's no further information on what The Abyss might contain, but I'm sure we'll find out soon. In the meantime, speculate away.

