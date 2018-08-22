No Assassin's Creed game in 2019, Ubisoft says

Ubisoft will not release a new Assassin's Creed game in 2019, chief executive Yves Guillemot has confirmed.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is due out this October, less than a year after the release of 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. But this quick turnaround was only possible because the two games were being worked on simultaneously, Guillemot said. There will therefore be no new entry to the series next year—instead, Ubisoft will concentrate on updating Odyssey "on a regular basis" with "new possibilities for play".

"When you get [Odyssey] this year, you're going to get in for a couple of years, actually," he said at Gamescom. "On Assassin's, we had a game [in 2018] and we have one this year, but we are not going to have a full-fledged Assassin's next year. It's just because the team were working separately, so we have two games now, one year after the other. But next year you're not going to have a fully fledged one."

It's not entirely surprising: there was no major Assassin's Creed game in both 2016, between Syndicate and Origins, and 2008, between the original and second games. Odyssey is also "much longer" than Origins, and has probably required more resources to make.

Ubisoft released a new Odyssey trailer yesterday, featuring plenty of fighting and an appearance by a snake-haired Gorgon.

Thanks, Gamespot.