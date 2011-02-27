Nine new maps coming to StarCraft 2; others removed from playlists

Blizzard are making some changes to StarCraft II's multiplayer. The popular RTS will be receiving nine new maps to its ladder rotation. But with added content comes some disappearances; some old maps are being pulled from the ladder matches section. Fans of the maps that are removed needn't fear though, since they will still be available in custom matches.

Blizzard have provided a list of the new maps and those that have been removed, along with commentaries explaining the decisions, which you can read here . The developer has also promised more maps in the coming weeks, "including a user-made 1v1 map that is currently being featured in the Global StarCraft League".

[via Big Download ]