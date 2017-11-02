Nier Automata was originally built for PC-only, says game producer

Nier Automata is a wonderful post-apocalyptic RPG whose fashion is fascinating and whose outlook is hard to define. For some, though, its PC launch was marred by technical issues—and it seems certain players are still suffering crashes and white screen issues to this day.

Perhaps surprisingly, Nier Automata was originally designed exclusively for PC.

In conversation with WOWJapan (via DSOGaming), producer Yosuke Saito was asked if the choice of release platforms affected the game's design.

"Actually there was no special arrangements made for either platform (PS4 and PC), but since most of the development process is done on the PC anyway, we ran with it," says Saito. "Actually we had planned to release the game only for PC. However, following input from the publishers the decision was made for the game to be released on the PlayStation 4 as well.

"The game was created on Platinum game’s engine, which was geared towards the PC. So ultimately the platform choice had no bearing on the way the game was designed."

At the time of writing, Nier's overall Steam review score sits at 'Mostly Positive' while recent reviews are 'Very Positive.' Almost 6,000 negative reviews list varying degrees of crash-related problems.

I myself have been lucky and haven't suffered at all. But if you have, let us know the issues you've faced in the comments south of here.