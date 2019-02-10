Ni No Kuni is being made into a movie

The JRPG series Ni No Kuni is being made into an animated movie by Level-5, and will release in Japan this summer. It's being directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, who as well as working on both Ni No Kuni games has directed several shorts and commercials for Studio Ghibli. Composer Joe Hisaishi is another familiar name for Ghibli fans, having scored movies including Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke.

It will apparently tell a new story in the Ni No Kuni setting, about a boy named Yu (voiced by Kento Yamazaki, who voiced L in the Death Note anime) who travels there from the real world with his friend Kotona. The script is being written by Akihiro Hino, Level-5's CEO, who will also be executive producer. The animation's being handled by OLM, of Pokémon, Inazuma, and Berserk fame.

There's no word of a release outside Japan yet, but fingers crossed.