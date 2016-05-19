New Witcher 3: Blood and Wine trailer shows off wine, women, and evil

It's easy to get the impression through most of the new Witcher 3: Blood and Wine trailer that CD Projekt is showing off. Or maybe it's more of a victory lap; a trip to Disneyland after spending the better part of a decade wallowing in the worst excesses of low fantasy. Either way, it sure is pretty. Until it isn't.

My favorite part of the video has to be the moment when Geralt strides toward the hulking, windmill-smashing monster with a tired, slightly bored, and entirely unimpressed look on his face. But the real problem in Toussaint is something entirely different and more sinister, and definitely not to be taken so lightly.

But it is a lovely land, isn't it? I'm really looking forward to seeing what CDPR does with it. The previous Witcher releases have given us some stunning eye candy, but the seeming shift away from the day-to-day misery of the peasant class is a real change of pace. Monsters must die, sure, but who says you can't have fresh air, sunshine, and nice things, too?

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine comes out on May 31. Have a look at our hands-on preview here.



