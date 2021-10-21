New Uncharted trailer shows it recreating some of the series' greatest spectacles

A new trailer for the upcoming Uncharted movie has been released, showing Tom Holland's (very boyish) depiction of the PC-bound adventurer Nathan Drake. It shows that this movie is certainly skewing closely to the games: there are scenes here that are shot-for-shot recreations of Naughty Dog's work in the original trilogy. It also features one of the worst Scottish accents ever committed to celluloid, but we'll have to let that slide.

Ruben Fleischer, the movie's director, says he "made the movie for both hardcore fans of the game and those who are not yet familiar with the franchise, and [I] believe that both will be equally entertained by this incredibly fun and action-packed film."

"This is a pretty epic day for us at Naughty Dog," writes co-president Neil Druckmann. "It’s been almost fourteen years since our team first brought you the bombastic, jaw dropping, globe-trotting adventures with Nathan Drake, Chloe Frazer, and all the lovable characters that have come to make up the franchise—Sully, Sam, Elena, Nadine and beyond!" He goes on to add that "we captured the spirit, spectacle, and heart that Uncharted is known for (some of you will recognize some of the humor, landmarks, music, and relics)."

Uncharted will be available exclusively in theaters on February 18, 2022.