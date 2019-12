In case you hadn't heard, we're really excited about Planetside 2. It's looking absolutely incredible--to the point that I've heard Evan muttering, "How can this game exist?" to himself at least twice since E3.

A new video released today shows off a large scale assault by the militaristic Terran Republic on a New Conglomerate facility. There are mechs. There are flamethrowers. You should watch it.

Have you decided which faction you're going to play on when the game launches?