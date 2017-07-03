New Code Vein gameplay video won't dispel Dark Souls comparisons

You can count me among the idiots who would happily play a new Dark Souls game every year until the sun finally explodes, so I'm watching Code Vein with interest. In case you hadn't heard, Code Vein is Bandai Namco's forthcoming action RPG which – let's be perfectly frank – basically just looks like anime Dark Souls.

The gameplay video below is a brief look at the combat, taking place in two different environments. The first is more heavily reminiscent of PS4-exclusive Nioh, to be honest, but the combat mirrors the pace you'd expect from Dark Souls 3. There's dodge rolling, careful attention paid to enemy movements, and quite obvious differences between heavy and light attacks.

We still don't know a great deal about Code Vein. It can be played cooperatively, and its setting is more post-apocalyptic sci-fi than fantasy (or at least, that's the impression I gained from this first trailer). It's due out some time next year.