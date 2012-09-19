Neverwinter Guardian class trailer shows diverse abilities, agile tanking through careful timing

Tanks are magical beings. For all their plate-metal tonnage and dinner table-sized shields, they somehow possess the agility to surge across a battlefield in a silvery blur, causing mini-earthquakes with nothing but a big knife. Neverwinter's Guardian class probably has a bright future as the go-to foundation for a dungeon party, and this gameplay trailer -- the first of a planned series showcasing Neverwinter's five classes -- demonstrates how much destruction occurs when you draw the ire of everything and fight to a tune that's almost the Pirates of the Caribbean theme .