Never Alone launch trailer teases an icy journey through Alaskan folklore

Announced earlier this year, Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) is a puzzle platformer based on the folklore of the Iñupiat people of Alaska. It was originally scheduled to come out earlier this month but was pushed back to November 18, and with that date fast approaching, a launch trailer has now been turned loose on YouTube.

Never Alone sets players on a quest to seek out the source of a devastating, eternal blizzard, as both Nuna, a young Iñupiat girl, and an arctic fox known simply as Fox. It will support both single-player with character switching, as well as a two-player co-op mode, and will be interspersed with "stories and wisdom" from nearly 40 Alaska Native elders, storytellers, and community members who contributed to the development of the game.

It's tough to get an exact sense of the gameplay from the footage alone, but it's got atmosphere by the ice truckful, so I'm hopeful Never Alone can live up to the promise of what developer Upper One Games describes as "an exciting new genre of 'World Games' that draw fully upon the richness of unique cultures to create complex and fascinating game worlds." Find out more on Steam.