Need for Speed: Most Wanted gameplay video shows open-world racing, complicated car names

You find it, you drive it. That's Need for Speed: Most Wanted's motto, and besides the novelty of finding hellishly expensive sports cars littered everywhere, Most Wanted's open-world racing lets you check out player scoreboards, queue up a race, tinker with on-the-fly car mods, and evade the heat all as part of the seamless Autolog matchmaking system. If that isn't enough, the trailer above exhibits some pretty slick rides -- namely, the Aston Martin V12 Vantage and the Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series, both ritzy roadsters that also happen to sound like names for computer parts. Watch them blur along the rain-slick industrial streets in a "Red Shift" circuit boasting more powerfully thrumming bass tracks than a Scion commercial.