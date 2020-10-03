Need for Speed is counting down to something, probably Hot Pursuit remastered

Over at the Need for Speed website right now there's a countdown that ends in one day and 16 hours, which puts it at 8am on Monday morning PST assuming I haven't done my timezone maths wrong because I'm in Australia and it's already Sunday here.

Above the timer is this quote: "5:10. How did he go so fast? Five ten. "Call Big Joe's Pizzeria on 0800-510-510-510." There's got to be a way to fix this." Monday will be October 5, which explains all the fives and 10s (it's the fifth day of the 10th month), but 510 is also an area code for East Bay California, and in the California Vehicle Code a 510 is old radio code for speeding or racing vehicles.

Which is a long way of arriving at something that was already leaked by an Amazon UK listing earlier this year—that a remastered version of cops-versus-speeders racing game Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is on the way. Hot Pursuit was a solidly OK entry in the series first released in 2010, and hopefully a remastered version will include the DLC previously left out of the PC version.