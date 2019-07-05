Nearly all of ASRock's X570 motherboards focus on full-size Ryzen builds

(Image credit: ASRock)

ASRock has unveiled a bunch of X570 motherboards in anticipation of AMD's Ryzen 3000 series CPUs releasing to retail on Sunday, July 7. The press release says there are 10 models in all, though on ASRock's website, I found "only" nine.

Among the nine that are sortable on ASRock's website, all but one are full-size ATX motherboards. There is a lone micro ATX (mATX) model, for anyone who plans on building a compact PC around a Ryzen 3000 series processor.

Here's how the lineup looks right now:

ASRock X570 Taichi (ATX)

ASRock X570 Extreme4 (ATX)

ASRock X570 Extreme 4 WiFi ax (ATX)

ASRock X570 Pro4 (ATX)

ASRock X570M Pro4 (mATX)

ASRock X570 Steel Legend WiFi ax (ATX)

ASRock X570 Steel Legend (ATX)

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X (ATX)

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 (ATX)

The X570M Pro4 is the sole option for smaller cases (though note that it will not fit inside a mini-ITX chassis—those are even smaller). As time goes on, we anticipate ASRock adding more options for compact builds, as it has done in the past. This will likely coincide with whatever other chipsets AMD has on tap for this new generation of CPUs (B550 and A520, perhaps, if sticking with past naming conventions).

All of the new models support the updated PCI Express 4.0 spec. This doubles the bandwidth of the PCIe bus compared to PCIe 3.0, which shuttles data to and from things like graphics cards and storage drives.

The X570 chipset is the only one so far to adopt support for PCIe 4.0. Even though X570 motherboards are not yet available to purchase, we have already seen a spattering of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD announcements that leverage the additional bandwidth—they tout speeds of up to 5,000MB/s, versus around 3,500-3,800MB/s for PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs.

As for ASRocks X570 motherboards, specs vary by model. One of the higher end options is the X570 Taichi. It's a fully loaded motherboard with "sturdy components," including a 14-phase power design, 60A power chokes, and premium capacitors. What that all boils down to is better power delivery than you're likely to get on a lower end motherboard. In theory, this can help with overclocking, both in terms of hitting higher speeds and stability.

You can check out the full assortment by going here and checking the "AMD X570" box under the Chipset category.