Napoleonic wars shooter Holdfast has lovely new marching animations and mods

Good news if you, like me, love muskets and cannons and a well-drilled firing line in impeccable uniforms. Holdfast: Nations at War has just added new marching animations in the biggest update since the game's release in March. Alongside the new animations there's an elaborate system for managing your in-game groups or clans, called regiments. There are also new respawn systems for officers to reinforce forward positions.

But I only really care about the marching!

Holdfast: Nations at War is a genuinely unique Napoleonic-era third person shooter with a lively roleplaying scene. It showcases a huge diversity of combat from the era, from naval battles between warships to coastal invasions and full-on field battles with infantry, cavalry, and artillery. This big update also has self-healing for surgeons and a new map, Aunby Valley, inspired by the bucolic Welsh countryside. Holdfast also released mod tools earlier this year, allowing players to make their own tweaks and maps for L'Empereur's battlefield.