Multitask , by IcyLime, is so simple for the first twenty seconds. All you have to do is balance the ball on the plank. Soon, though, the screen divides, 24 style, and you're asked to dodge missiles on a vertical plane. One minute later you'll be juggling four mini-games simultaneously. That's when your brain starts to cook.

The games are painfully simple in themselves, but prove an addictive challenge when combined. Persist for long enough and everything starts to get faster and faster until you lose. Score more than 300 points and a member of MENSA teleports into your room and whisks you away to their hideout deep inside Mount Rushmore.