Multiplayer military shooter Squad is free to try this weekend

By

Try out the huge new map.

Serious military shooter, Squad, is celebrating the launch of the new Al Basrah map with a free weekend. You can grab the free build from Steam and enjoy the game's first proper foray into urban warfare. If you like it, Squad is also half-price on Steam for the duration of the trial at £15 / $20.

The military sim has been in Early Access since late 2015, but continues to grow as the developers—including former Project Reality Battlefield modders—expand the game. The new map is massive and full of explorable structures. "With buildings as large as 6 stories high and completely enterable we expect to give a hard shake to the US Forces dominance meta" say the devs. 

Take a closer look at the map in the video below. Full release is planned for mid 2017.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
