MSI's X370 Gaming Pro motherboard for Ryzen is on sale for $90 after rebate

If you're looking to kick off 2018 with a new Ryzen build, now is a good time to buy. Ryzen processor pricing is down significantly since launch, and there are some good deals on high-end AM4 motherboards, as well. One that we came across today is MSI's X370 Gaming Pro. Newegg has it on sale for $120, down from $150, with a $30 mail-in-rebate available. If you factor in the rebate, you're looking at a $90 board.

That's the lowest price we've seen for this motherboard. As we mentioned the last time it was on sale, the X370 Gaming Pro debuted at $170 before dropping to $160, and more recently $150.

The X370 Gaming Pro serves up three PCIe 3.0 x16 slots (two wired to the CPU and one to the chipset) and three PCIe x1 slots. It also has six SATA 6Gbps ports, a 32Gb/s M.2 slot, two USB 3.1 ports (one of which is a Type-C ports), a couple of "VR Boost" ports, and HDMI and DVI-D outputs.

In addition to the discount, MSI is tossing in a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth PCIe adapter. That's a decent add-on, since this board doesn't come with built-in Wi-Fi.

You can grab this motherboard on sale here. Amazon also has it marked down, but it's $30 more at $120 after rebate.

As for Ryzen, most of the lineup is still on sale, including all three Ryzen 7 processors:

If you're considering one of those, it doesn't make sense to buy the Ryzen 7 1700 since the faster clocked Ryzen 7 1700X is the same price, unless you need the lower TDP (65W versus 95W). Both are 8-core/16-thread processors, with the 1700X running at 3.4GHz to 3.8GHz, versus 3GHz to 3.7GHz for the 1700.

The Ryzen 7 1800X is also an 8-core/16-thread CPU, but clocked at 3.6GHz to 4GHz. All three have 16MB of L3 cache and unlocked multipliers to help with overclocking.

